Johor youth fined RM1,500 for unlawful possession of RM4,290 in account

KUCHING (Feb 25): A 19-year-old male from Johor was fined a total of RM1,500 in default 15 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in a court here yesterday to unlawfully possessing RM4,290 in his bank account.

The youth made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who fined him RM500 in default five days’ jail for each of the three charges framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Based on the three charges, the accused committed the offences at a house in Taman Green Acres, Mile 17 here between Nov 6 and 7, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the money – the complainant – saw an advertisement on Facebook on Nov 6, 2022 offering mattresses at various prices.

The female complainant then dealt with a woman named Jessica, and was directed to make payment to a bank account.

She then made three online transfers to the bank account which was under the youth’s name, totaling RM4,290.

Despite having made the payment, the complainant never received any mattress and, feeling cheated, lodged a police report.

It was informed the accused had given his bank account number to a man that he became acquainted with on Facebook for a supposed part-time job, in which he would be paid a commission.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.