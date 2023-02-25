Kapit Town Square gets electronic board for information, advertisements

KAPIT (Feb 25): An electronic board under the Kapit District Council (KDC) began installation at the Kapit Town Square today.

According to KDC Walikota Lating Minggang, the board will be used to disseminate information to the public.

“Previously, information was disseminated through banners but now, people can use this electronic board to do so – for campaign drives or advertisements.

“The council will charge a fee for the advertisement,” he said.

He added that a few organisations have already shown interest in using the board for their advertisements.

Meanwhile, repair works were also carried out on some cracked floor tiles at the town square.