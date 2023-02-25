Man dies after motorcycle crashes into car at Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Feb 25): A motorcyclist died after the machine he was riding crashed onto a car at Mile 29 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 5pm today.

According to sources, the motorcyclist was believed to be making an U-turn towards Serian before crashing onto an oncoming car.

Due to the crash, he was thrown off his machine onto the road while both vehicles landed in a roadside ditch.

It was learnt that the deceased was identified as Charlie Sigen Manjat, 74, from Kampung Tian Mawang, Serian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by paramedics, and the police have been contacted for further information.