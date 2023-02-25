Market for Sabah, Sarawak products in Selangor

SERI KEMBANGAN (Selangor) (Feb 25): The desire of traders of the Seri Kembangan Borneo Cultural Market to develop the place as a destination for Sabah and Sarawak products will be discussed with the Sabah and Federal Governments.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said initiatives will be taken to develop the Borneo Market with the support of the Sabah Government coordinated by the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

“We want to make sure the Borneo Market continues to grow by helping traders and channeling incentives to organize programs that can introduce Sabah and Sarawak in the peninsula,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also Sabah’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry said this when he met Sabah traders at the Borneo Cultural Market here on Saturday.

The session aims to find approaches to help traders and further identify the challenges they face after the pandemic era.

Also present were Jeffrey’s wife, Datin Seri Cecilia Edwin, Sabah State Relations Office representative Mohd Hafeez, Borneo Culture Market Association president Nelson Entap and his deputy Nilisip Juin @ Akang who is also the organizing chairman.

Nelson informed that Jeffrey was the first Sabah minister to meet Sabah and Sarawak traders at the Borneo Market here.

The market, which has been operating since 2016, is open every Saturday between 5.00pm to 11.00 am involving 80 traders from Sabah and Sarawak who live in the peninsula.

The idea of creating the market came when Nelson and his friends faced difficulties in getting products and food from their home village.

“Starting from a small scale, then growing until the opening of the Borneo Market, which is now popular,” said Nelson.

The Borneo Market is now one of the main destinations to buy various local products from Sabah and Sarawak.