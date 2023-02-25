Ministry to continue finding ways to fund arts, culture and heritage programmes in S’wak, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts will continue to look for ways to fund arts, culture and heritage-related programmes and activities, said its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said even though the Dana Mudahcara (Facilitation Fund) to stimulate the recovery of Sarawak’s arts, culture and heritage was only a one-off initiative for the year 2022, it should also be extended in 2023 and 2024.

“The ministry is also given a big amount of money to organise events (Events Grant). The fund can come from that where we ‘portion’ the amount or we don’t disturb that (amount) and we find additional funds.

“I will need to sit down with the Premier on this, because I can see we have a passionate group of those in the industry. If we can build them up, I think Sarawak can be great when it comes to performing arts,” he told a press conference after attending the inaugural townhall session with the creative industry hosted by Hock Seng Lee at HSL Tower here today.

Abdul Karim said that the feedback received by the ministry in the townhall session will be looked into and promoted, as it tries to build up the creative industry.

“Sarawak is a melting pot of ethnicities – there are many things you can portray, including food, culture and arts. This is where the ministry and agencies under the ministry need to have a relook on how to develop that part.

“We have big plans in tourism because the creative industry and the performing arts cannot be separated from tourism. These are areas that can generate good income for those in the tourism industry and related industries. So that is where we will try to assist in every way as much as possible,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abdul Karim said that in 2022, the ministry supported 80 organised activities deriving from artistic, cultural and heritage origins.

“We are happy to see many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and art practitioners taking the initiative to apply and successfully organise programmes as well as activities which are beneficial and meaningful.

“These activities and programmes are associated with our state’s diverse ethnic cultural background and the total grant given was RM4.65 million in 2022,” he said.

Among the programmes and activities under the Facilitation Fund are seven visual arts programmes, nine book publications on intangible heritage, 17 capacity building workshops, 15 heritage-related seminars, four literary arts programmes and 28 performing arts.

Abdul Karim said among the impact of these programmes and activities is that it has brought the awareness that Sarawak has so many heritage resources to offer.

“By promoting our creative industry, we are protecting, preserving and making our heritage resources sustainable. We hope to gain the support and cooperation of all of you in making our creative industry recognised as well as expanding (it) and moving forward.

“Our ministry, through the series of townhall sessions, hopes to be able to come up with a directory of all creative industry players in Sarawak. With this directory, it will be able to link all the players and let interested industries know what Sarawak offers,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.