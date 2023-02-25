National Unity Minister: Budget 2023 responsive, prioritise people

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 25): Budget 2023’s allocations and initiatives for the National Unity Ministry are responsive, responsible and significant for the community and society in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, said Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The National Unity Minister welcomed the budget announcement, saying the ministry was committed in helping the government to achieve the aspirations of the budget initiatives.

He said the Developing Malaysia MADANI theme of Budget 2023 was consistent with the MADANI principle which prioritises the welfare and well-being of Malaysians.

“The budget clearly shows the government’s commitment in ensuring the continued preservation of harmony and prosperity.

“Budget 2023 spells out various initiatives to ensure harmony and unity through Ikhtiar 11 (Endeavour 11),” he said in a statement today.

He said these initiatives included allocations of RM50 million each for implementing various national unity and integration programmes, including Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia MADANI and Ini Warisan Kita, as well as the maintenance and repair of non-Muslim houses of worship throughout the country.

Apart from this, a matching grant of RM50 million was also given to encourage private sector sponsorship for sports programmes, especially unity-oriented sports, and a RM25 million fund for intensifying cultural and arts activities at the community level, he said.

He said RM20 million was allocated for unity programmes aimed at inculcating noble values among races and another RM20 million for implementing gotong-royong programmes in all schools in the country.

“Priority is given to sports, cultural and arts programmes at the school and community level to enhance unity and promote the role of parents, community and NGOs in the development of children in schools,” he said. – Bernama