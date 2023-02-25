Past leaders of scout assoc not forgotten, says Chief Scout Commissioner

KUCHING (Feb 25): The past leaders of the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak branch are not forgotten, as they have contributed to the expansion of the scouts movement in the state, said Chief Scout Commissioner Captain Zainuddin Hamdan.

He said even though the former leaders are not holding any positions in the movement, they can still contribute their part in the propagation of the scout movement.

“By doing so, they can live up to the slogan ‘Once a scout, always a scout’ laid down by Lord Baden Powell, the Chief Scout of the World,” he said at the Gilwell Reunion held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here recently.

The Gilwell Reunion serves as the platform for all Wood Badge holders to meet each other and rekindle comradeship over the years.

It was organised as part of the activities for BP Day Celebration 2023 – the birthday of Robert Baden-Powell, who is credited with founding the scout movement.

During the reunion, 19 scout leaders who completed all the requirements in the Wood Badge Leadership training were presented with two beads.

The reunion was attended by 84 Wood Badge holders from all over Sarawak.