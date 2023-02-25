PM wants deputy ministers to implement changes, plans for the people

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants all deputy ministers under his leadership in the Unity Government to focus on implementing the changes and plans that will benefit the people.

This was among the mandates delivered by Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, at the 2023 Unity Government Deputy Ministers Retreat programme at Seri Perdana, here.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the prime minister was very focused on the performance of his government and emphasised his desire for all deputy ministers to bring reforms in a short time.

“He (Anwar) is of the view that the people are impatient and want to see the outcome soonest possible. This is an important reminder for all who hold positions to give their attention to bringing changes in a short period,” she said when met by reporters after the programme.

The retreat session lasted over an hour and was also participated by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Treasury Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

At the retreat session, Teo said several important government figures, including Mohd Zuki and Johan, also briefed the deputy ministers.

“I am honoured because the Prime Minister was very patient and answered our (deputy ministers) questions throughout this session. We (the deputy ministers) brought up a lot of issues,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), in a statement issued in conjunction with the programme, said the retreat was held to bolster consensus and solidarity among the deputy ministers of the Unity Government.

The JPM said the programme was also in line with the prime minister’s desire in translating the resolution and reform agenda in the administration of the Unity Government.

Today’s retreat programme also had special briefing sessions covering important aspects towards strengthening the delivery services and governance of the government machinery.

These aspects included the Unity Government’s MADANI key performance indicators (KPI), government structures and public administration affairs, financial management and government procurement, organisational integrity and governance, government protocol and professionalism as well as media communication. – Bernama