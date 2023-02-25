Poverty can be overcome in multi-dimensional way – Fadhlina



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): The 2023 Budget presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday, is seen to be able to overcome the issue of poverty in a multi-dimensional way involving various things and not just focused on income poverty alone.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the budget is seen to be on the right track to overcome poverty in education, including nutritional poverty among students, poverty of devices for digital learning, and infrastructure poverty involving dilapidated schools.

“Our multi-dimensional poverty is not talking about just one income poverty, but it spans various poverty areas requiring a multi-dimensional solution as well. One of my aspirations is how to overcome multi-dimensional poverty,” she said.

Fadhlina said this when officiating the closing of the 2023 Digital Learning Convention at Universiti Malaysia Sabah here on Saturday, which was also attended by the Director-General of Education Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali.

Fadhlina said nutritional poverty among students, especially involving the less fortunate, was given the attention by the government through the Supplementary Food Plan (RMT) program in schools which is currently being improved.

She said in addition to RMT, the government will also implement a program to overcome the issue of nutritional poverty among students at an earlier stage, including at the pre-school level through the 2023 Budget.

“Seeing our children lacking nutrition is something that is very heartbreaking, therefore when we made this budget, one of the things we fight for is nutrition for our children,” she said.

Fadhlina added poverty of devices can also affect learning ability among students, with the current learning sessions moving faster towards digital learning in the post-pandemic of Covid-19.

“In Budget 2023, 50,000 devices will be given to students in educational institutions and schools, to ensure that students can follow digital learning, and we will distribute the devices to the states,” she said.

Fadhlina also pointed out infrastructure poverty, especially involving poor schools, was given the full concentration of the government through the 2023 Budget, especially in Sabah and Sarawak to enable students to study in a comfortable and conducive environment.

The 2023 Budget, among other things, allocates RM1.2 billion to immediately complete the repair of 400 clinics and 380 schools; in addition to increasing the quotation limit for the procurement of the repair work to RM1 million compared to RM500,000 before.