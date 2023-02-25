Roombark Bundle and Food Fest 2.0: Great option for bargain-hunters

KUCHING (Feb 25): University student Mohd Afiq Jemat has been selling second-hand limited-edition apparel online for three years, including during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old has been doing quite well in this undertaking, generating good income that he could buy himself a car at a time when many of his peers could not afford to do so.

Afiq regarded the pandemic as ‘a blessing in disguise’ in that he made full use of the time selling pre-loved items to his online customers.

“Since the pandemic, the demand for second-hand goods has been on the rise.

“I have been getting more customers, from all backgrounds, ranging from avid collectors of second-hand items to those hunting for cheaper clothing options.

“The majority of my customers are collectors who enjoy hunting for limited-edition items and good quality clothing. They would not mind forking up some extra money to get their hands on these things.

“But basically, I think people are looking for alternative ways to cut down on their spending, following the rise in the cost of living,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the Roombark Bundle and Food Fest 2.0, currently taking place at Majma Mall here.

The ‘bundle bazaar’, which opened on Thursday, concludes tonight.

According to Afiq, this kind of bazaar is a must-go for bargain hunters.

“You can find the rarest of clothes – those not commonly found in stores across the country, even in upscale establishments.

“You’re more likely to stumble upon them in a bundle shop, or an online store like mine.”

Afiq is among 87 vendors taking part in Roombark Bundle and Food Festival 2.0.

According to Roombark Event Company co-founders Mohamad Nizam Abdul Kadir and Mohamad Khairuzie Bolhassan, the event represents the effort to help local small business operators.

It opens from 10am to 10pm daily, throughout the four days.

“In the first Roombark Fest last year, we had about 5,000 visitors.

“This year, we are ‘humbly’ targeting only about 2,000 visitors, due to the smaller venue,” said Mohamad Khairuzie.

“Here, the goods are being sold at prices as low as RM2. We have gathered some famous vendors, such as the 3 Brother Bundle from Miri, bringing their rarest items for the customers here.

Mohamad Khairuzie also highlighted the ‘lelong’ (auction) tomorrow, where many items would be offered at ‘very, very low prices’.

“At the ‘lelong’ on the last day of the bazaar, you can buy tons of good products at the cheapest prices. You can find many interesting pieces here.

“There will also be various activities, such as a skateboard competition, a children’s colouring contest, and a fashion show,” said Mohamad Khairuzie.

The most-awaited event tonight would be a mini-concert featuring Malaysia’s legendary singers of the 90s, Rahmad Mega and Renggo Arrow.

The curtain-raiser is at 8.30pm, with the show running into midnight.

Mohamad Khairuzie added: “Malaysia’s singer-songwriter Noh Salleh is also here to launch a special collection from Hikari Riders, his own clothing line.”

The Bundle and Food Fest 2.0 is run in collaboration with Matang Scouts Council, OG Bundle Legend, Kasutologi, Star Audio One, and One Sound and Light.