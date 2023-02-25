Semporna open to establishing tourism partnership with Tawau

SEMPORNA (Feb 25): The Semporna District Tourism Action Council is open to establishing a strategic partnership with Tawau and other nearby districts to boost tourism activities in Sabah’s east coast.

Semporna assistant district officer Hafizul Hafiz Ladja Hassan said the idea for districts in the east coast to mutually promote each other’s attractions is most apt.

Hafizul was reacting to a suggestion by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai for a strategic plan to encourage tourists to stay and discover Tawau, instead of it being a passing destination.

“Semporna can be the anchor that supports other destinations in the east coast. Hence, I see the importance of encouraging tourists experience other parts of east coast before coming to Semporna,” Hafizul said.

Speaking at a briefing for Joniston, who is also chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), on the tourism direction of Semporna Tourism Action Council, Hafizul expects an influx of visitors to the district.

The briefing was also attended by the ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Mary Malangking; STB deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit; and Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah president Walter Kandayon, who is also a board member of STB.

The potential for cooperation between Semporna and nearby district tourism action councils was discussed during the briefing, among others.

“We know that Semporna is already a popular destination among domestic and international travellers. We want to create a balanced tourism industry, with the concentration not being limited to Semporna alone,” said Joniston.

“We want tourists visiting Semporna to also check out attractions in nearby districts. Therefore, it is only proper for Semporna to take the lead in engaging its neighbouring district tourism action council about this,” he added, while describing Semporna as a dive resort district.

Joniston also said designing an integrated tourism package that combines nature and community activities creates a preferable itinerary for tourists exploring Sabah’s east coast.

He stated that travellers are increasingly gravitating towards experimental tourism in order to sample a broader variety of cultures, cuisines, and attractions.

“I know there are already itineraries packaging Tawau and Semporna, but it is always good to return to the table and get new insight and update on new attractions,” he said.

Joniston also encouraged district tourism action councils to engage with the community, adding their involvement is important in the integrated package ecosytem.