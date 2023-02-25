Set up trust fund for unused allocations – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): Sabah should set up a trust fund to put aside remaining development allocations from Budgets to ensure the state’s continuous development.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun lauded the RM6.5 billion development allocation for Sabah in Budget 2023 but prefers to prioritize the efficiency of the federal and state governments in managing the funds.

He said that even though the allocation is higher than previous year’s RM5 billion, it might not be fully used due to bureaucracy which causes reimbursements and project implementations to be delayed.

According to a recent news report, only around 45 per cent of the 2022 Budget’s RM5 billion development allocation was utilised by the third quarter of last year.

Besides inefficiency, Masidi said this situation will also cause the halting of new projects from being set forth.

“Let’s say, for example, Sabah receives RM5 billion development allocation but only RM3 billion is used.

There would be no new project initiatives as allocations in the following year will go towards completing previous projects instead,” he said.

Hence, he suggested the federal and state governments set up a trust fund to keep the remaining allocation so that Sabah’s development is not impeded and the funding can be fully utilised.

“A trust fund will allow the remaining allocation to still be used for projects regardless of whether the year has ended or not. For example, if there is a surplus of RM2 billion this year, it will carry over to the next year,” he said during a National Dual Skills System (SLDN) graduation ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday.