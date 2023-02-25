Shahelmy leaves his fate to Umno disciplinary board

PUTATAN (Feb 25): Tanjung Keramat assemblyman Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who expressed support for the current Sabah government, will leave his fate to the Umno disciplinary board.

Shahelmey, the Deputy Chief Minister III and also Putatan Member of Parliament, said he was ready to face any action from the board.

“I am one of the Sabah Umno assemblymen who was called by the disciplinary board to state my reasons for the charges that have been stated.

“I leave it to the board to make a decision, so we will just have to wait,” he told reporters after the Putatan Housing Unity and the Rahmah Community Unity – Let’s Get Healthy Carnivals here on Saturday.

Apart from Shahelmey, four other assemblymen who expressed a similar stance have been called by the board, namely Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit); Datuk James Ratib (Sugut); Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), but Shahelmey did not state when these individuals were called to state their reasons.

However, on Feb 21, Jasnih, James, Mohd Arshad, and Yusof, together with another Umno assemblyman, Datuk Hamild@Hamid Awang (Balung), quit Umno to join the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

On Jan 6, Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, said that the party withdrew support for the Sabah government and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as Chief Minister.

Asked about the assemblyman’s action in quitting Umno, Shahelmey said that the move was within the assemblymen’s rights. He was also of the view that the assemblymen made such a decision to strengthen political stability in Sabah.

“Political stability is crucial so that the state administration and development agenda, such as the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap, can be successful,” he said. – Bernama