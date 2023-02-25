Sharifah Hasidah hopes more eco parks will be developed in Samariang

KUCHING (Feb 25): Samariang assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali hopes that more eco park projects will be developed in her constituency.

She said there are many areas in her constituency which could be developed into eco parks, which are good for the community, environment and state as a whole.

“This is a good project not just to preserve but also restore nature conservation and transform both the social and environmental landscape for the people here.

“I am glad that this is implemented for the first time here in my area and I hope this kind of eco park project will continue to be implemented in other areas in my constituency,” she said after officiating the opening of the eco park in Tatai Kumang, Jalan Siol Kandis here today.

The park, which has an area of 0.89 acres, is developed by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) in collaboration with the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Agriculture Department, Forestry Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd.

The eco park has a food forest concept and there are a total of 46 varieties of trees planted by the community through the ‘plant and adopt’ concept where residents who plant trees will care and protect them.

Among the fruit trees planted are ‘Dabai’, Mangosteen, Rambutan, Mango, Jackfruit, ‘Ciku’ and Crystal.

Apart from that, greenery is emphasized for this project by creating ‘green features’ through the planting of grass and fruit trees and solar energy for lighting the garden area.

The public are not permitted to drive their vehicles to the eco park so as to protect the area from pollution.

Sharifah Hasidah said the Tatai Kumang community are expected to comply and be responsible for preserving the area to make the eco park one of the recreation centres in the area.

“In a few years’ time, you will see a lot of trees here – it will become a beautiful eco park for the people of Tatai Kumang. It is a good environmental and social project to create a place where people can enjoy, meet and even have their evening walk,” she said.

Also present were NREB Controller Peggy Ronin Edin, DBKU Landscape and Development Services deputy director Durie Austine Tinggie, SEB Corporate Social Responsibility general manager Jiwari Abdullah, Forestry Department representative Liam Dibor, Agriculture Department representative Kenneth Ridgeway, Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd group chief operating officer Alice Lee and ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd director Bernard Yong.