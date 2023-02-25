SRDC deputy chief happy SMK Dudong project to proceed under Budget 2023

SIBU (Feb 25): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong is most happy to see that the construction of SMK Dudong would proceed under Budget 2023.

He admitted that initially, he was very worried that due to the change in the federal administration after the 15th general election and consequently, the re-tabling of the national budget, this school project might be delayed.

“Fortunately, in the new budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, SMK Dudong project was included.

“I hope that the works would kick off soon because once complete, the new school would help address the ‘explosive growth’ of students in Sibu Jaya area,” Wong, also chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch, said yesterday when asked to comment about the allocation for the education sector under Budget 2023 tabled by Anwar in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

The Prime Minister, who is also Finance Minister had, during his tabling, announced an allocation totalling RM560 million slated for the construction of seven new schools in the country, including SMK Dudong in Sarawak and SMK Nabalu in Sabah.

Adding more information about SMK Dudong, Wong said it would cover an area of 20 acres located about 3 kilometres from Sibu Jaya.

He said the school construction plan had been pursued since 2010, back when Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck was the assemblyman for Dudong.

“Unfortunately, it was rejected in the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plan.”

He then said upon being appointed SRDC deputy chairman in 2019, he strove to revive the project and succeeded, thanks to the help from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also SUPP president, and then-deputy education minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

“I would continue to follow up on the progress of the school construction, from start until its completion.”

Back on the Budget, Wong admitted that he was unhappy that the federal government did not allocate funds for Chinese independent schools.

In this regard, he called upon the two members of Parliament from Sibu, Oscar Ling (Sibu) and Alice Lau (Lanang), as well as the lawmakers from Democratic Action Party (DAP), to express their stance regarding the funding for Chinese independent schools and also the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

He pointed out that the Sarawak government had been allocating funds to Chinese independent schools since 2014 in a way that the amount would increase by RM1 million year-on-year.

“In 2015, it (Sarawak government) announced the acceptance of applications for public positions from the students of Chinese independent schools; scholarships and study loans from Yayasan Sarawak; and enrolment in institutions of higher education established by the Sarawak government.

Therefore, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) position on federal funding for Chinese independent schools is beyond doubt,” he said.