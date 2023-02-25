S’wak pig farms encouraged to use technology for bio-security

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Sarawak government is planning to further embrace the application of new biotechnology to improve in swine nutrition and pork production, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said application of biotechnologies was necessary to address the recent African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Sarawak.

He said meeting the increasing demands for high-quality pork protein would require not only improved diets but also biotechnology-based technology.

He added this will ensure the sustainability of pork production and pig farming.

“So far, only Pasir Puteh Pig Farming Area (PFA), Simunjan has not been affected by ASF.

“Therefore, the government needs to look at and study how to raise pigs on a large scale using high technology with strict biosecurity to reduce problems in the future,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department’s (DVS) Integrity Day and Anti-Corruption Pledge, here yesterday.

According to him, the pig farming area of Pasir Puteh in Simunjan is well-recognised by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“At the same time, we also want to remind pig farmers to continue to be careful in terms of bio-security,” he advised.

Commenting further, Dr Rundi also explained that the issue of rising pork prices and ongoing concerns about the swine outbreak in the state was within control.

He added that the rise in pork prices would not affect the food industry as it occurs temporarily.

“Many farmers now have returned to raising pigs and our ministry is dealing with the situation continuously.

“ASF is a global problem and we hope that the industry will return to normal,” he said.

For the record, Sarawak has faced the problem of a sudden increase in the price of pork due to the lack of pork supply for slaughter because of the outbreak.

Many pig farms have been instructed to close their operations and this has caused the number of pigs dropping from 400,000 before Covid-19 pandemic to around 250,000 pigs now.