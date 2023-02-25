S’wak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing minister welcomes Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawak’s Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, said the new 2023 Budget meets the needs of every class of people and community groups, and maintains focus on the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

She said in a statement that her ministry welcomed the budget, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, for the good development for the wellbeing of children, women and vulnerable groups.

“For the establishment of the Child Development Department, it is most welcome, wherein on the implications to the department, more staff, allocations, which are very necessary in efforts to provide protection, early childhood education, to recognise and develop the potential of children including children of special needs.

“It is hoped that this department will become more focused, offering services that are holistic and integrated for children, covering the entire age spectrum of children (from birth to 21-years-old),” she said.

In tabling the 2023 Budget yesterday, Anwar said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D11 division of the Royal Malaysian Police will act more aggressively in investigating sexual cases against women and children, among others.

This special unit under D11 is also established specifically to combat child pornography activities and working with various agencies to find the perpetrators involved.

Meanwhile, on separate matters, Fatimah also highlighted civil servants support system, financial assistance to strengthen the National Scam Response Centre and tax deduction for employers hiring ex-prisoners and parole prisoners, Henry Gurney school trainees, Social Welfare Department (JKM) Protection and Rehabilitation trainees.

“The support system for civil servants and working women is increased through a nursery fee subsidy of RM180, and eligibility requirements are increased from RM5,000 to RM7,000. This means more people will benefit from this.

“For social wellbeing, the good news is financial assistance to strengthen the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) which is expected to be able to combat the increasing number of scam activities in our community,” she said.

Meanwhile, on tax deductions for employers hiring ex-prisoners or inmates, parole prisoners, Henry Gurney School trainees, JKM Protection and Rehabilitation institution trainees, she said this was very crucial as it gives them self-worth, self-esteem as well as providing source of income to enable them to be independent, reduce repeated cases, contribute to a high recovery rate.

“Ultimately, the wellbeing of these individuals will increase,” she added.