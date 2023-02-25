UTS, Press Metal Bintulu ink MoU to renew partnership

SIBU (Feb 25): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd (PMB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here yesterday to renew their academic and industrial partnership.

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid signed on behalf of the university, witnessed by deputy vice-chancellor Dr Mohd Shahril Osman; while Press Metal Bintulu was represented by its group general manager Choa Wei Keong, and witnessed by deputy general manager Low Kwong Fei.

Khairuddin said the signing is a renewal of the MoU signed five years ago.

“This shows that the relationship between UTS and PMB has long been established. A lot of activities have been conducted between the university and the industry – this includes sending students for industrial training, educational visits and the hiring of some of graduates as employees.

“And we are incredibly happy to see most of them doing well. We need feedback from the industry to improve our academic programmes,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, Choa pointed out that the collaboration provides a win-win situation to both organisations.

“Through the university’s philosophy and how it is being done, the collaboration between the academic institution and the industry serves as a good opportunity for the industry to be involved in the learning process before the students graduate.

“The students also benefit by preparing themselves before they step into society. I think this is good and that is why we are more than happy to work with UTS since the signing of the previous MoUs,” he said.

Adding on, Choa hopes to see more MoUs signed between both organisations in times to come.

“We benefit a lot especially in terms of the quality graduates (from UTS) that are working with us.

“So, we will work even closer to extend our partnership and to not only be limited to internship and employment, perhaps in research as well to help us become more competitive globally. This will be long term partnership,” he said.