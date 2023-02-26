Budget 2023: No wow factor for Sarawak tourism industry, says MAH S’wak chairman

KUCHING (Feb 26): The recently tabled Budget 2023 does not have any wow factor for Sarawak tourism industry, said Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter chairman John Teo.

As he listed out all the budget points for tourism, Teo, who is a member of the board of directors for the Sarawak Tourism Board, discovered there were no specific funds allocated for Sarawak tourism industry.

He stressed that funding was necessary in order to help boost the tourism growth in Sarawak.

“We need Miri Airport to be upgraded and extended further from the present capacity of handling two million passengers to three million.

“The present passengers had already well surpassed 2.439 million as in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

With the existence of ‘sick’ projects that were still lingering around the state, Teo said the tourism industry players would now need to rely on the Sarawak government and Sarawakian MPs to fight in the Parliament to get more funds for Sarawak.

“Any further developments in Sarawak, under federal government funding, we will need our Sarawak government especially our MPs from Sarawak to fight for additional funds.

“As announced by our Sarawak Government through Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the Deputy Premier on Jan 30, 2023, there are 340 ‘sick’ projects in Sarawak. We do hope that all these ‘sick’ projects will be completed.

“Without additional funds allocated, these ‘sick’ projects will not be able to be completed, “ he added.

Teo also hoped that the Pan Borneo Highway project would be completed by the end of this year.