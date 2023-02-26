Bus stop shelter in Miri cleared of homeless man’s belongings after viral post

MIRI (Feb 26): The authorities here have cleared and removed the belongings of a homeless man who has made the bus stop opposite DUN Senadin Service Centre in Permyjaya here as his shelter.

The operation which took place at around 3.45pm was witnessed by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“After receiving a complaint through a Facebook post, action was immediately taken yesterday (Feb 24) by contacting the Welfare Department (JKM), Miri City Council (MCC) and the police.

“However, when the operation was carried out, the man who had been sleeping at the bus stop was nowhere to be found,” said Lee in a press statement yesterday.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said the council then proceeded to clear the man’s belongings which had been left at the bus stop.

“JKM has informed us that they will report to Miri Hospital and the police once they find the individual involved, so that he can be sent to the hospital for physical and mental health screening,” he added.

The Facebook posting on the vagrant who had been sleeping at the bus stop, causing fear among members of the public went viral in the social media on Friday.

The social media users had also called on the authorities to assist the homeless man who is also believed to have mental health issues.