DBNA Bintulu branch to hold TGM on March 18

BINTULU (Feb 26): Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Bintulu branch will be holding its triennial general meeting (TGM) on March 18.

The TGM will be held at the seminar room of Bintulu Civic Centre at 2pm.

DBNA Bintulu chairman James Kator said among the agenda of the meeting are the deliberation on the secretary’s report for 2020-2022, financial report and election of new committee members for the term 2023-2025.

“I appeal to all members and non-members, especially the Bidayuhs in Bintulu to come to this meeting.

“We are targeting at least 40 to 50 members and non-members to attend this meeting as a sign of commitment to the continuity of the association,” he said in a statement.