DCCI: Joint Kaamatan-Gawai celebration to be hosted in Sabah this year

KUCHING (Feb 26): The joint Kaamatan Gawai celebration organised by the business chambers of the Dayak and Kadazandusun communities will return this June after a lapse of three years.

Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) deputy president Kilat Beriak said this year’s celebration will be hosted by the Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The highlight of the celebration will be the 14th Joint Kaamatan Gawai Celebration Dinner at The Magellan, Sutra Resort Kota Kinabalu scheduled on June 16.

Kilat, who heads the DCCI organising committee for the event, said more than 250 people from Sarawak are expected to travel to Kota Kinabalu for the event.

Among the programmes planned for the event include golf tournament, business talk, cultural presentations, and the traditional beauty queen pageant for Unduk Ngadau from Sabah and Kumang from Sarawak, he remarked.

DCCI and KCCI have been taking turns to organise the event for the past 20 years. The last DCCI-KCCI joint Kaamatan Gawai was held on June 28-29 in 2019.

According to Kilat, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is scheduled to grace the Gawai Kaamatan celebration dinner on June 16 as its guest of honour.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, on the other hand. is scheduled to officiate the golf tournament to be played at the Sutera Golf & Country Club on June 15.

On the business talk, Kilat said it will be held in the morning of June 16 where several ministers from Sabah, Sarawak and the federal cabinet will be invited for a dialogue with KCCI and DCCI members.

Meanwhile, for the celebration dinner, he noted that limited tables have been allocated by KCCI for DCCI members.

“Those who are interested to join and participate in the event are kindly requested to contact the DCCI Secretariat on 082-425821,” he said.