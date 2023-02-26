Fire damages house kitchen in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 26): The kitchen of a single-storey house at Lorong Urat Mata in Tabuan Jaya here was damaged by fire last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call was received of the incident at 7.47pm and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters also discovered that the fire had spread to the store room of the house and damaged the house ceiling,” it added.

Bomba said the fire was put under control at 8.17pm and was fully extinguished at around 9pm.

No injuries were reported during the incident.