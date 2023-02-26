Man arrested in Lawas for suspected drug trafficking, unlawful possession of gun, bullets

MIRI (Feb 26): Police have arrested a 40-year-old man at an intersection in Kampung Berjumpa, Jalan Sundar in Lawas yesterday for suspected involvement in drug trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Lawas police chief DSP Sila Kadong said the suspect was arrested by a team from the Lawas District police headquarters Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) around 12pm.

“The car driven by the suspect was stopped at an intersection of the entrance road to an unnumbered house in the village and straw tubes containing crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 60.9 grammes, estimated to be worth RM6,090 were found inside in the vehicle.

“A 28-inch shotgun together with 10 bullets were also found in the vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Sila said the suspect, who has a past criminal record related to drugs, was also tested positive for amphetamine and amphetamine.

Sila said the suspect will be remanded to assist in police investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.