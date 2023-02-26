Miri mayor calls on assocs to hold events for public to draw in more tourists

MIRI (Feb 26): Local associations should not restrict their activities to members-only and instead should plan events for the public, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

The Pujut assemblyman said doing so could attract domestic visitors from outside of Miri to come and thus contribute to the local tourism industry.

In saying that, Yii lauded the Miri Wu Can Association as a fine example for organising a huge event last year in Sept in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival that attracted thousands of visitors to the venue at Miri City Fan.

“It does not matter if the association only has a small number of members – they can collaborate with other associations or agencies. These events add a lot of colour to Miri as a tourist destination and vibrant city,” Yii said in his speech at the clan’s Chinese New Year celebration today.

Meanwhile, the association’s chairman Christopher Goh resonated with Yii’s comments and said they hope to be able to expand the association to become a stronger, more stable association that can hold more events in the future.

“To make that happen, we need help from members to recruit more new members as well as encourage young married members to have more children and register them under the association. We have proposed to distribute incentives to newborn babies beginning next year,” he said.

He also pledged to brainstorm more events in the year and hoped that members could give their full support in making them happen.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting.