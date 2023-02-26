New road to reduce congestion brought by Kg Segedup extension

KUCHING (Feb 26): The Sarawak government will build a new road from Jalan Sungai Maong-Segedup to Kampung Sejijak-Malihah, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the matter will be included in the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) in view of the high construction cost.

Despite the high cost, Abang Johari said the new road was necessary as it would reduce congestion given the extension of the Kampung Segedup village scheme located in the nearby area.

“Under the mid-term review of RMK12, we will connect Jalan Sungai Maong-Segedup to Kampung Sejijak. And then, we will build another line of roads including building a bridge leading to Kampung Sejijak and then to Taman Malihah.

“From there, we will continue to Batu Kawa and then meet at Jalan Stephen Yong up to Jalan Lapangan Terbang. This is included in the village expansion plan for us to house the increasing number of people,” he explained.

Abang Johari said this when met Saturday after attending a site visit and briefing for construction and completion of the Jalan Sungai Maong to Segedup here.

Meanwhile, on the construction of the road connecting Jalan Sungai Maong to Segedup, Abang Johari said the site between the two villages would be for a new housing lot.

He said the first phase will see the construction of about 273 lots.

“The Sarawak government will develop an affordable housing scheme here through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Land and Survey Department.

“Infrastructure in this area will also be developed involving a cost of RM88 million for the drainage system, earthworks, roads, electric and water supply – all borne by the state government.

“After that for the second phase, we will open a total of 227 new housing lots such as in Kampung Sungai Bedaun and Kemunyang, Sibu.”

The premier also stressed that the new housing project will prioritise the residents of Kampung Kudei, especially those who live in small houses with extended families.

“After that, Kampung Kudei will be redeveloped like Darul Hana with a more modern atmosphere,” he added.

Present with Abang Johari were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki and Tupong assemblyman Fazruddin Abdul Rahman.