Orang Ulu chamber grateful for Budget 2023 allocation to upgrade S’wak, Sabah border infrastructure

MIRI (Feb 26): The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) thanked the federal government for allocating RM1 billion under the revised Budget 2023 to upgrade border infrastructure in Sarawak and Sabah.

Its president Datuk Mutang Tagal in a statement said that the border towns are located in Kalabakan in Sabah and Ba Kelalan in Sarawak.

“The development of these border hubs is long overdue and will ensure the sustainability of cross-border visits and economic development between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said.

On incentives for rice farmers, he hoped that Sarawak farmers will not be left out from enjoying the RM1.6 billion subsidies and Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) allocation of 30 per cent net profit to rice farmers.

Mutang also opined that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak should take advantage of Bank Negara Malaysia’s RM2 billion fund for green technology startups and RM3 billion green technology financing scheme to promote low carbon practices in their businesses by supporting low carbon market economy through reforestation, sustainable agriculture and many others.

On the RM100 million grant to SMEs and small vendors to automate and digitize their operations, he opined that such a grant should be disbursed fairly to all eligible SMEs, including those in Sarawak.

“I suggest the government train key personnel in these SMEs to ensure a smooth transfer, compliance and competitiveness in global markets.

“In a fast, digitalised world economy, Sarawak SMEs must go high-tech to penetrate world markets for their products and services,” he said.

Mutang also described the revised Budget as an inclusive budget giving incentives to youths, women, SMEs, micro-entrepreneurs, small vendors and farmers.

“It is a very good signal for the economy and capital markets because the government is committed to promoting economic growth, automating and digitising business processes and operations, plugging leakages in the government delivery system, fighting and eliminating corruption, and increasing corruption accountability of the government machinery across the board.”