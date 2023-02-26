Riverbank protection works approved for two villages in Bekenu

MIRI (Feb 26): The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Miri will carry out riverbank protection works for two villages in Bekenu.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus said the two villages are Kampung Dagang, Sepupok in Niah and Kampung Pejuang, Kelulit in Bekenu.

“Both of these projects have recently been approved by the federal government and construction works are expected to commence this week.

“Each project costs almost RM500,000,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The Bekenu assemblywoman who had visited the sites of the project, urged DID as the implementing agency to monitor the construction works and also for the contractor to adhere to the project specification and schedule of completion.