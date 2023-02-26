Riverfront from Kpg Lintang to Kpg Tupong Batu to undergo major facelift

KUCHING (Feb 26): The riverfront stretching from Kampung Lintang, Kampung Tanjung and Kampung Sungai Bedil up to Kampung Tupong Batu here would undergo a major facelift under a beautification project commissioned by the Sarawak government.

Deputy Minister in Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the works would commence soon for this project, which she hailed as ‘a gift from the Sarawak government to the people of these villages along the Sarawak River’.

“Once completed, the upgraded riverfront would enable the people living in villages along Sarawak River to hold various social and community activities such as the fishing competition here today.

“Such programmes would further help in bringing the people together,” she said in her speech for the inaugural ‘Open Fishing Competition’ at Kampung Lintang Jetty yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is Samariang assemblywoman and also head of the Samariang branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas), said prior to this, the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had carried out a retaining wall project, which had since changed the landscape of the villages along the river.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Nizam Badrul Zaman from Kampung Lintang pocketed the grand prize of RM10,000 after he landed a ‘belida’ (knife fish) weighing a whopping 5.17kg.

At second and third place were Husaini Razali and Rosnani Sapawi, respectively, whose catch weighed 0.455kg and 0.29kg, respectively.

Husaini and Rosnani received RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively.

One-hundred-and-eighty anglers took part in the competition, which was organised and run by Saberkas Samariang in conjunction with Saberkas’ ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebration.