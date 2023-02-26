Sabahan leaders hope Budget can bridge development gap

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): Sabahan leaders hope that the Madani Budget 2023 can bridge the development gap between the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said Sabahans welcome the Budget, citing the three per cent increase of development allocation to RM6.5 billion this year.

He said in addition to the state receiving various other allocations such as RM20 billion for the construction of the Pan-Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak, the RM1.2 billion allocation to upgrade hundreds of clinics and schools in both states is also lauded.

Nizam said the RM1 billion allocation to build a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex bordering Indonesia including in Kalabakan will also have a positive impact on Sabah’s economy following the construction of Indonesia’s new administrative city in the archipelago.

The people, he said, especially in rural areas also fully support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s statement that another CIQ will also be considered to be built in Bantul, Pensiangan.

He said farmers, rubber planters, youth, women, as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (PMKS) entrepreneurs from Sabah will also be receiving a boon from the various assistance facilities, loans and tax reductions as announced in the Budget.

“I am calling on the people of Sabah to grab these opportunities. PGRS will take the initiative to explain to the people of these benefits,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He also praised the RM1.7 billion allocation for loans for PMKS entrepreneurs through Tekun, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and Bank Negara, and urged Sabah traders to take the opportunity especially now that the economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope that the federal government will also extend their assistance and opportunities to Sabah, including by opening up lands as agricultural areas to improve food sources while also helping to lower the cost of our raw food materials.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for preparing this pro-people Budget, and hope that it will serve as a foundation for more civilized Budgets in the years to come.

“This may be another starting point for Sabah to accelerate its development to catch up with the Peninsular, so that it no longer lags behind in terms of development and progress since we both had formed the nation of Malaysia in 1963,” he said.