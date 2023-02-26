Seek treatment at health clinics instead of crowding SGH’s Emergency and Trauma Dept, non-emergency patients advised

KUCHING (Feb 26): Non-emergency patients here are advised to seek treatment at the various health clinics in and around the city rather than thronging the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD).

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said they could seek treatment at Jalan Masjid Health Clinic (KK), Tanah Puteh KK, Batu Kawa KK, Kota Sentosa KK, Petra Jaya KK and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching KK.

“There are also two health facilities that have been upgraded, namely Taman Malihah KK and Pantai Damai KK. In addition, there are six community clinics namely Demak Laut Community Clinic (KKom), Matang KKom, Tabuan Jaya KKom, Stutong KKom, Batu Kawa KKom and Kota Padawan KKom.

“All these clinics have medical officers (MOs) who are able to provide quality health services to the locals. Non-emergency patients who come to SGH’s ETD will still be treated by medical personnel, but the waiting period to be examined will take longer compared to that at the KK. This is because the SGH’s ETD needs to prioritise treatment for emergency patients,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following recent media reports on the overcrowding at the SGH’s ETD including efforts to transfer non-emergency cases to nearby health clinics.

Dr Ooi said KK operates on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 8am to 5pm while KKom operates daily between 11am and 8pm (except Batu Kawa KKom operates from 10am to 7pm, with a 1pm-2pm break).

For the UTC Kuching KK, he said its operating hour is based on UTC Kuching’s operating time, which is from 8am to 7pm on weekdays and between 8am and 5pm on weekends.

He reminded all that the KK and KKom are not operating on public holidays.

Dr Ooi pointed out that SGH with a capacity of 1,009 beds is a State Specialist Hospital and Lead Hospital for the Southern Sarawak Cluster Hospital.

He said the Non-Lead Hospitals for Southern Sarawak Cluster Hospital are Sarawak Heart Centre (PJS), Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital (RCBM), Bau Hospital, Lundu Hospital, Serian Hospital, Simunjan Hospital and Sentosa Hospital.

He said they have also worked on some short-term improvement efforts for services at the SGH’s ETD.

According to him, arrangements on re-positioning of patients in SGH will be carried out, especially for the stable patients who will be transferred to the Cluster Hospital Group, either at Bau Hospital, PJS, RCBM, Serian Hospital, Simunjan Hospital and Lundu Hospital with co-operation and support from patients and family members involved.

He said the the SGH’s Day Care Centre will also serve as a temporary space for treating inpatient.

Others, he added, included outsourcing patients to private facilities (prior to the Ministry of Health’s approval) and the construction of SGH’s Medan Hospital funded by the state government which should be able to address the overcrowding situation.

On the long-term planning efforts, Dr Ooi said the Petra Jaya Hospital, which is still under construction, will serve as a Major Specialist Hospital with a capacity of 300 bed, once completed.

According to him, the new hospital is expected to be completed by the end of next year and start operating in 2025.

“Petra Jaya Hospital is expected to be able to help SGH in patient care,” he said.

He said the the Ministry of Health is also taking several actions to address the overcrowding issue at various ETD across the country.

Among the improvements, he said, was to empower Lean Healthcare initiatives at ETD that will be able to reduce waiting time to see a doctor.

He said a Short Stay Unit (SSU) will also be implemented at a government hospital to provide treatment to stable patients who are less than 72 hours to reduce overcrowding at the main ward to pave way for critical patients.

“Non-emergency patients will be transferred to the health clinic nearby and will indirectly reduce overcrowding at ETD.

“JKN Sarawak (state Health Department) would like to advise patients who come to the ETD to seek treatment at the clinic without having to be referred to the hospital,” Dr Ooi added.

He advised individuals who are sick to go to the KK and if necessary, the clinic will refer the patient to the hospital to cut down the waiting time.