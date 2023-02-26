Semporna islanders urged to involve in tourism industry

SEMPORNA (Feb 26): Islanders residing off Semporna have been urged to leverage on the district’s popularity as a world-class diving haven by creating their own tourism products.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said villagers should be proactive in promoting their community to tourists seeking to experience coastal and water village lifestyle as an option to staying in resorts.

Joniston, who is also the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, was speaking at an engagement session with committee members of the newly formed Pulau Bum-Bum Tourism Association on the island on Saturday.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Mary Malangking, STB deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit, Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah (Fertas) president and STB board member Walter Kandayon as well as Semporna assistant district officer Hafizul Hafiz Ladja Hassan.

Joniston who is on a four-day working visit to Tawau and Semporna, said the involvement of villagers was crucial to ensure that the benefits from the tourism industry would positively impact all segments of the society.

“The Sabah Tourism Board has embarked on a concerted effort to empower rural folk through the community-based tourism (COBT) initiative since 2014 and it is well received with Sabah having over 100 COBTs now.

“Moreover, the state government has put an emphasis on tourism in its Sabah Maju Jaya development plan and hence, it is our duty to continue encouraging and supporting rural communities to be on track towards positive transformation,” he said.

The assistant minister praised Bum-Bum villagers for showing their commitment in promoting their island as an attraction, whereby some villagers have begun turning their homes into homestays.

He advised villagers to be mindful of the importance of adhering to conditions set by the government such as getting their homestays registered and licensed.

Joniston and his entourage had also toured Pulau Omadal to have an engagement session with members of Wanita Pulau Omadal, or Wapo, an organisation formed in 2010 that focuses on empowering the women of the island through handicraft-making and turtle conservation work.