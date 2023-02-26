Six flood mitigation projects re-tender process won’t take long, says Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG (Feb 26): The government will not take too long for the re-tendering process involving six flood mitigation projects, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said this is because the project areas involved have been identified, and the scope of work has been implemented.

“In my opinion, the re-tendering process for these six flood mitigations will not take too long, because we used selective tendering.

“Therefore, to ensure that this tender continues, the procurement method should be studied carefully,” he told reporters after a working visit to Kesedar in Gua Musang, today.

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, when tabling the Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday, announced that the government will re-tender six flood mitigation projects, at the latest by June.

The projects include flood-mitigation work at Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi, Johor; the construction of the Sungai Klang-Sungai Rasau dual-function reservoir in Selangor; and the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Phase 3 in Kelantan.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, has instructed the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general to expedite the payment of compassionate cash aid to eligible flood victims.

“My instruction to NADMA is that the payment is to be given as soon as the flood victims return home and that the aid can be used to repair damaged household items,” he said. — Bernama