Smoke and flames don’t lie

ANY fire incident can either be natural, accidental, or intentional.

Knowing which to pinpoint as the factor is the job of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

“Any investigation into a fire or an explosion is a complex endeavour that involves firefighting skills and knowledge, as well as science and technology.

“Whenever there is a fire case, it falls under fire and forensic investigations. All Bomba officers are first-respondent commanders and thus, they must be well-versed in these elements.

“Our Bomba personnel have to know the fire patterns, and the physical evidence,” says Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

Physical evidence

These days, it is no longer unusual to hear about fire incidents from social media posts.

In this respect, Khirudin points out that the viral photos or videos are also part of the whole physical evidence in a Bomba investigation.

“By studying the photos or video clips, we can see the smoke formation and its characteristics such as the colour, and we also focus on the behaviours of the people taking them (videos).

“Even the background noises such as those of people mumbling, talking or shouting, or others sounds that can be heard, are taken into consideration in our analysis.

“So we would do that, then the hypothesis, and after that, we zoom in to our theory – from there, we cross-refer with the data.

“In collecting the data, we would check the whole area of the incident; if there’s a high indication that the fire was the result of arson, then we (Bomba) would take over the site and it would no longer be under police jurisdiction,” says Khirudin.

“Yes, there are pros and cons about any fire incident going viral, but as far as our investigation is concerned, the materials are forensic,” he underlines.

It is vital to explain that as regards the investigation, the Bomba is bound by three provisions under the Fire Services Act 1988:

Section 45, which firstly states that any person or persons may be appointed to form a commission and to hold an inquiry into the cause and circumstances of any fire and the action taken to fight or extinguish the fire and to report on such cause, circumstances, and action and make recommendations, on the basis of the findings in the inquiry, as to the steps to be taken to prevent the outbreak of, and to improve the method of fighting or extinguishing, fires generally;

Section 46, which starts with: ‘Where, as a result of a fire, any premises or part of any premises is rendered uninhabitable, the Director-General may, at any time within seven days after the occurrence of the fire, take possession of the premises or part thereof and any other property or thing damaged, or the remains of any other property or thing destroyed, by the fire, and may retain possession of such premises, part, property, or thing for a period not exceeding thirty days after taking possession thereof, unless within that period a person or persons have been appointed to hold an inquiry under Section 45, in which case the Director-General may continue to retain possession of the premises, part, property or thing until the completion of the inquiry, and;

Section 47, which states that any person who, without the permission of a Fire Officer, enters or remains in any premises or part of any premises, possession whereof has been taken by the Director-General under Section 46, shall be guilty of an offence.

‘Fire behaviours’

Khirudin then touches on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 921 Guide, which sets the bar for scientific-based investigation and analysis of fire and explosion incidents. Referenced in the field, in training, and also in court, the NFPA 921 is the foremost guide for rendering accurate opinions as to incident origin, cause, responsibility, and prevention.

It is intended for use by both public sector employees who are responsible for fire investigation, and the private sector professionals who conduct investigations for insurance companies or litigation purposes.

The mention of ‘insurance’ brings him to present another scenario in investigation.

“Take, for example, a factory fire. We would zoom onto the company’s accounting and see the flow of the business.

“This may sound funny because one may think: ‘What does the fire have to do with the ledgers’. It might be that the factory fire was ‘intentional’, or it could mean something else.

“However, as far as false insurance claims in Sarawak are concerned, it is reported that this does not happen that much here.”

He reiterates the prerequisite for the fire commanders to know the basic methodology, stressing that compilation of factual data and their analysis must be accomplished objectively and truthfully.

On this aspect, he points out that the basic methodology of a fire investigation must rely on the use of a systematic approach and also attention to all relevant details.

“Such systematic approach would often uncover new factual data up for analysis, which may require the previous conclusions to be re-evaluated.”

A fire investigator, says Khirudin, must have a basic understanding of ignition and combustion principles, and be able to apply them in interpreting the evidence at the scene and developing the conclusion regarding the origin and causes of the fire.

On this, he acknowledges that there are many aspects that must be looked into.

“The core objective of any fire scene examination is to collect data as required per the scientific method. The data collected are called empirical data because they are based on observation or experience, and are capable of being verified.”

He further mentions the ‘FBI’ – the ‘Fire Behaviour Indicators’.

“Reading the FBI is essential in assessing the ongoing dynamic risk and developing a strategic plan.

“When a firefighting team goes to a fire site, each officer, member and nozzleman must understand fire behaviours, be able to determine the purpose of the despatch on a given day, and choose the method of ‘attack’ that would be the best fit for the job.

“If the size-up is incomplete or inaccurate, the safety of the firefighters and the building occupants would be compromised. In order to effectively size-up a fire, the team must recognise the FBI,” he explains.

The types of smoke are among the FBI that firefighters must be able to identify.

“The smoke can actually indicate the fire’s origin, which can help determine the cause.

“A smoke that is black or dark grey indicates a ‘complete fire’, meaning there are the proportions that enable flames to develop.

“If it’s white in colour, the fire has been doused and there is no more carbon left.

“For every different building, there’s a different kind of fire.”

On what happens when Bomba takes over the investigation of a fire, Khirudin says once the compilation of data is done, the witnesses would be called up to the ‘Bomba Witness Room’.

“It’s similar to the police interrogation room and we have our own IO (investigating officer), but they are ‘more friendly’,” he quips.

All conversations would be recorded.

“From these conversations, we are able to see their reactions.”

After that, each witness would be asked to sign a document that would later be presented to the presiding court.

“The flow is from Bomba to the police, and to the court,” adds Khirudin.

‘No shortcut in investigation’

Speaking of investigation, Bomba Sarawak assistant director (fire investigation) Gregory Kurung Suwen leads the team that conducts probes into fire cases, and his presence at the site of the incident bears utmost importance.

“I would become the expert witness with regard to incendiary fire cases. If we identified a case as being an incident case, we would complete the report and submit it to the police for the appropriate actions to be taken.”

Kurung stresses that in this scope, everything must be based on evidence and data that have been collected and verified.

“Upon knowing there’s a fire, we would investigate if it’s a fire, an explosion or a breakout triggered by a short circuit. This would lead to the origin of the fire, which of course is most important.

“We also focus on the location. We also use the K9 Unit – the dogs help us detect things if something’s amiss.

“At the site, we would collect the materials including the debris, package them properly to ensure proper chain of custody, and send them to the lab.”

Kurung says footage recordings from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) are also included in evidence.

“CCTV footage does facilitate investigations, but if there’s none, then all the processes go scientific again. Either way, there’s no shortcut in investigation.

“If the findings indicate that it’s arson, we would coordinate with the police, and furnish them with the report within seven days.”

Kurung says once the case has reached the court, the responsibility to answer in court would be on the police.

“The police would answer because such a case (arson) falls under the Penal Code; the police would only summon us if needed, via subpoena,” he says.

Chemist’s report: Core component of analysis

In terms of scientific support services, Bomba cannot do without the Fire Investigation Laboratory (FIL).

According to Jong Poh Chan, the lab is a core component of the analysis part of the investigation.

“By studying the sample materials, we can identify the cause of the fire.

“We are often called to be the expert witness in court.

“Moreover, we also provide consultation and training on sample-handling, conducting scientific analysis, running research work and quality assurance,” says the Bomba chemist.

She points out that while her job is highly technical, she also needs to make sure that the firefighters, whom she regards as ‘her only clients’, would understand and be able to apply the training into their work.

“I train the FIOs (fire investigating officers) and upon completion of training, they would already know what they should do.”

Emphasising the high complexity of her work scope, Jong says Bomba Sarawak FIL is equipped with eight types of sophisticated analysis equipment meant to determine the cause of any fire: the Automated Thermal Desorption-Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (ATD-GCMS); High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPCL); Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES); Perkin Elmer Pyris 1 TGA Thermogravimetric Analyser (TGA); Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA); Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC); Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR); and UV-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis).

In handling test items in the laboratory, Jong says it would start with an investigating officer to deliver samples to FIL.

She also says the FIL makes use of Solid Phase Micro Extraction (SPME) as an analytical chemistry where it is a versatile, non-exhaustive sample preparation tool that has been demonstrated to be well-suited for facile and effective analysis over a broad range of compounds in a plethora studies.

“It is part of the report that describes diverse SPME workflows for novel investigations in a variety of fields, such as flavour and fragrance investigations, environmental studies, among other things,” she elaborates, adding that all evidence items must be sealed properly in collection bags, awaiting further actions such as by the FIO or for any court proceedings.

“Any positive sample, we will keep it between six and seven years, just in case there’s a follow-up court cases. Positive means the sample has traces of petrol.

“If negative, after the three months, these items would be disposed of,” she says, referring to statistics about the major cause of fires in Sarawak.

“Ninety per cent of fires in Sarawak are caused by petrol.”