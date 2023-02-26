SUPP Pujut welcomes entries for B40 home improvement project

MIRI (Feb 26): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch welcomes applications for the Sarawak Poor Home Improvement Project (PPRMS).

Miri mayor, who is also Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, who had recently inspected the four repaired houses through the programme, said this initiative caters to eKasih recipients or applicants who fall under the B40 category.

“To qualify for the programme, the applicant must be a Sarawakian, eKasih recipient or a B40 recipient and the house to be repaired is the applicant’s own house.

Pujut constituents who are qualified and need government aid for house repairing are welcomed to apply, he noted.

The Minor Rural Project – Sarawak Poor Home Improvement Project (MRP-PPRMS) was first introduced by the state government in 2018 as an initiative to help the poor in Sarawak.

The project has since been carried out in Krokop, Piasau Jaya and Piasau Utara in Miri here.

Also joining Yii to the sites of the project were community leader Kapitan Chan Soon Tiong and SUPP Pujut’s youth chief Kelvin Hii.

For more information, please contact SUPP Pujut programme coordinator at 019 886 3819.