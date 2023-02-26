Team from SMK Bintulu represents S’wak in visit to Nasa HQ in US

KUCHING (Feb 26): Team ‘Change Maker’ from SMK Bintulu will be representing Sarawak to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) headquarters in Washington DC next month.

Composed of Edwin Ting, Isaac Yong, Jayden Lu, Sean Lee and Yiek Siew Hao, the team was invited for the prestigious trip after their project won the ‘Best Use of Technology’ award in the Nasa Space Apps Challenge 2021.

In that year, the team managed to develop a mobile application that allows homeowners to monitor electrical output at home and estimate future electrical savings with solar panels, using meteorological data from Nasa.

The project was also ranked among the top 10 global winners out of more than 2,800 projects that were submitted globally from 162 countries.

“We are humbled to have won the award and as well as getting the top 10 global winner of the challenge,” said team representative Edwin, 18.

He was speaking during the handing of state colours to the team at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research office on Friday.

Edwin added that the visit to Nasa headquarters will be a journey of learning and discovery for him and his team as they will be able to learn from scientists, engineers and innovators there.

He also said that they are eager to witness some of the most advanced technology and innovation in the world at the Nasa headquarters.

“We are also excited to get clearer insights into space exploration and scientific research as well as interacting with people from different backgrounds, cultures and experiences. This will definitely broaden our horizon as an individual and as a team,” he added.

Edwin further said the trip will definitely have a positive impact to them and to the country.

On that note, he encouraged fellow Sarawakians to pursue their dreams and interest especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

“Sarawak has a wide number of talented individuals and I believe that we (Sarawakians) have the potential to make significant contributions to the world of science and technology. Let us continue to learn, innovate and strive towards excellence in our respective fields, together we can make a difference and contribute to the development of our state and country,” he added.

Edwin also expressed his gratitude to the ministry for sponsoring the trip, saying that it is a reflection of its commitment to support and nurture young talents in Sarawak.

Also speaking was Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who said the Nasa Space Apps Challenge 2021 was run state-wide with the support of the ministry.

“My ministry is proud to provide the opportunity to these budding innovators from Sarawak to visit Nasa facilities in the USA, and this is a testament to MEITD’s commitment to developing talent and promoting innovation in Sarawak,” said Harden, referring to his ministry by its abbreviation.

He added that the experience of the team at Nasa will inspire and motivate them and their peers to explore and pursue earth, science and technology-related fields.

“This will also provide them a better understanding of how you can be creative and innovative in developing practical solutions that will benefit the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He added that his ministry will continue to support and provide opportunities along with their partners, for Sarawakian students to learn from and interact with leading experts in STEM fields in order to create a science literate society, as well as fostering a culture of innovation and creativity that will serve Sarawak well in years to come.

Also present at the handing-over of the state colours were Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Azmi Bujang and Sarawak Education Department deputy director Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad.