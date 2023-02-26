Unifor presents over RM2 mln to 23 mission schools in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 26): A total of 23 mission schools under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu received an allocation of RM2,716,530 from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan presented the financial assistance for the year 2022 to the recipients at the Premier Hotel here today.

Also present were Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat and Bishop of Sibu the Right Reverend Joseph Hii.

In his remarks, Jack said this was the second year where the state government has set aside an allocation of RM15 for mission schools in Sarawak.

“In 2021, the state government allocated RM15 million for mission schools and last year, another RM15 million.

“Hopefully, this year the amount will be increased. The financial assistance is the help mission schools manage, improve and upgrade their infrastructure needs,” he said, adding that there are 127 mission schools statewide.

Additionally, Jack said there are three denominations of mission schools in Sarawak comprising six mission authorities.

“They are the Anglican Diocese of Kuching with 50 schools across Sarawak (most of these schools are in Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman divisions); Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching with 32 schools in Kuching and Serian divisions; Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu with 23 schools in Sibu, Sarikei, Mukah and Kapit divisions; and Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri with seven schools in Miri, Limbang and Bintulu division.

“As for Methodists, there are the Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) with eight schools in Kapit Division, and Methodist Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) with seven schools in Sibu and Sarikei divisions – totalling 127 mission schools in Sarawak,” he said.

He added that it is hoped the schools under the supervision of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu receiving the allocation today will put it to good use.

Jack also urged recipients to submit a report to Unifor every March and September for monitoring purposes, particularly on projects implemented.