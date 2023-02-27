12-year-old boy dies after falling from KK hotel’s 14th floor

KOTA KINABALU: A 12-year-old boy was killed after falling from the 14th floor of a hotel here this morning.

According to a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the boy had fallen from a window on the hotel’s 14th floor and landed on the fifth.

The spokesperson said they were notified about the incident at 6.44am and firefighters from the Kota Kinabalu fire station were deployed to the scene.

“(At the scene,) The firefighters brought the victim down. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” it added.

The body of the victim was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 7.53am.