Aaron: Reciting Rukun Negara evokes patriotism, instils love for country

KUCHING (Feb 27): The practice of reciting the Rukun Negara pledge would exert greater influence on Malaysians to better appreciate, understand and celebrate diversity in the country, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

According to him, the recitation of the pledge is practised as suggested by the Conference of Rulers, and should be a norm at formal events as it helps evoke the spirit of patriotism and instil greater love for the country.

“You see, sometimes people don’t see, when we sing Negaraku and recite our Rukun Negara at an event, it actually helps to instil patriotism and reminds us of the need to love our own country which means it also helps to cultivate individual values.

“When we rarely recite the pledge, we might forget the five pillars of the pledge,” he said to the media when met at the state-level Harmony Programme 2023 held at the State Legislative Building here yesterday.

He also said elements of the pledge need to be explained to the community from time to time for the goal of unity to be realised.

“The concept of Rukun Negara not only needs to be read and heard but also needs to be implemented by the ruling government through emphasising the elements of it (the pledge).

“The Ministry of Unity will continue to prioritise Rukun Negara as the foundation and guide for all Malaysians,” he said, adding that the recitation of the pledge should not only be practised by children but to include all.

The Harmony Programme 2023 was held in conjunction with the World Interfaith Harmony Week, and was organised by the Ministry of National Unity through state Department of National Unity and National Integration, and Sarawak government through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

Themed ‘Malaysia Madani in Religious Diversity’, the programme which was held throughout the country from Feb 18 to 26 benefitted more than 1,500 disadvantaged groups from selected welfare institutions.

During the programme, a total of 260 Bakul Rahmah boxes were distributed to senior citizens of various religions.