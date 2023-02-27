Abd Karim: Miri poised to be vibrant resort city with high economic power

MIRI (Feb 27): Miri city is poised to become a vibrant resort city with high economic power given the active involvement from all sectors in the community.

In this regard, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah urged all economic sectors to grab the opportunities provided through the planned tourism activities.

“We are seeing the end of the tunnel of the Covid-19 pandemic, where we can even waive the use of face masks in public places.

“This is a welcoming development, and we should be well prepared or even more proactive, creative and innovative in moving forward at a faster pace,” he stated in his address at Pesta Bubuk Miri 2023 in Batu Satu Fishermen Market, Kuala Baram yesterday.

Abdul Karim’s text-of-speech was read by his deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He further reminded all sectors to grab the opportunity in planning their business involvements without relying solely on government incentives and assistance.

On the event, Abdul Karim said Pesta Bubuk Miri event has great potential to be a main tourism attraction.

“It is interesting to note that we can showcase the activities related to catching ‘bubuk’ or krill, which is only available in abundance along the sea fronts especially in Miri in the months of February and March.

“This later on can be processed into ‘belacan’ (shrimp paste), ‘cincalok’ (fermented shrimp sauce), and shrimp fritters which is ‘cucur bubuk’,” he added.

The move to organise the event is an effective way to promote the set of unique economic activities related to it, and the event could further be promoted as part of the annual events in the Miri City Calendar of Tourism Events, he pointed out.

Abdul Karim also called on Miri City Council (MCC) to revive the ‘Miri Raft Race’ at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong.

“In the early 1990s, there was a unique and fascinating event held at Pangkalan Lutong called ‘Miri Raft Race’.

“Anyway, I leave it to the organiser to explore the possibility (of the event to be revived) and that perhaps one day it could become a festival comparable to Pesta Benak in Sri Aman and Pesta Kaul in Mukah,” he said.

Also present were Miri mayor Adam Yii and Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.