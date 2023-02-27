Association, Japanese investors to collaborate on potential opportunities in Serian

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak is collaborating with a group of Japanese investors to explore employment and business opportunities in Serian, said its president Sebastian Bong.

He said the association and the Japanese investors recently paid a courtesy call on Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus at a hotel in Serian to discuss potential opportunities for the people in Serian.

The Japanese group was led by Albert Cheng from Akito Global Inc, who came with partners Wako Hirokasu and Ichikawa Shion for the trip to Serian, he added.

“Our association would like to thank the Japanese group for the trust in the association, in organising the courtesy call on YB John Ilus, who is equally supportive.

“We readily offer our association as a platform and instrument for events such as this,” said Bong.

He added that Cheng, on behalf of the Japanese group, led the dialogue and discussion with John.

The discussion touched on the prospects and economic opportunities in Japan; agriculture technology transfer and advancements; and the possibility and forms of investments.

“YB John Ilus, in his remarks at the meeting, said he was happy that such discussion was held, and he hopes the suggestions can be realised. He considers it as a beginning to a new concept,” Bong said.

Also present at the meeting were community leaders from Serian including Temenggong Gee Ah Chok and Penghulu Fong Soon Fah representing the Chinese community, and Penghulu Peter Kiang representing the Bidayuh community.