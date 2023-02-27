Awang Ahmad Sah leaves Warisan, joins PGRS

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah today announced his departure from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS).

This makes him the fourth Warisan assemblyman to leave the party this year after Norazlinah Arif (Kunak), Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi) and Chong Chen Bin (Tanjung Kapor).

Members from around 90 Warisan branches in Putatan also left alongside him to join PGRS, essentially causing the party to collapse in the district and leaving only two or three branches remaining.

Ahmad Sah, who was formerly Warisan information chief, said he pondered the move for three months before deciding to leave so he can better serve his constituents.

He denied the move was due to personal gain and explained that he willingly left the party with no ulterior motives in mind.

“Recently, I had met up with PGRS president Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to ask about his plans for Sabah. I did not ask him much money he can offer me to join his party — I only wanted to know what his direction for Sabah was.

“He explained to me on where he plans to take the state and I was satisfied with his answer,” he said in a press conference on Monday.

Ahmad Sah said he does not regret the decision as he feels that it is the best move he can make to better serve his people.