Bintulu man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for stealing food delivery man’s helmet

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a 52-year-old man RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for stealing a helmet belonging to a food delivery man.

Rapaiee Mahli who hails from Bintulu, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed theft of a helmet belonging to the 20-year-old man at the foot way of Medan Pelita in Jalan Lebuh Wayang here around 7.50pm on Feb 22, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the food delivery man, who was the complainant, was resting from work with his friends when Rapaiee, who was riding a motorcycle, suddenly took away his helmet which was placed on his motorcycle.

The complainant’s friends immediately chased Rapaiee on their motorcycles up until Jalan Muda Hashim here and managed to detain him after a fight broke out between them.

The complainant then lodged a police report for further actions to be taken.

It is understood that Rapaiee also has past criminal records involving theft and gambling.

The prosecution of the case was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Rapaiee was unrepresented by a legal counsel.