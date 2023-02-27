BPHB celebrates 2022 achievements, bids farewell to outgoing CEO

BINTULU (Feb 27): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) recorded a remarkable performance by handling a total of 50.73 million tonnes of throughput last year, said BPHB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah.

The increased throughput in 2022, he said, was 7.6 per cent more from 2021 and this showed a positive growth across all subsidiaries.

“Our vessel calls and container volumes also experienced an increment of 11.4 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively, registering 2022 as the best performance year to date since our commencement of operations in 1983,” he said.

Among BPHB’s milestones in 2022 were the commencement of four new export lines at BBSB; the successful special handling of project cargo for Sarawak Petchem project at BPSB, and the maiden voyage of MV Tiger Bintulu for LNG ISO tank project; new throughput milestone of exceeding 50 million tonnes since day 1 at BPHB; and the signing of BPSB’s interim agreement for its concession.

The outgoing Group CEO said this at the Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad’s Customer Appreciation Night 2023 held here on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Group, I would like to extend our gratitude for your loyalty in reuniting with us, and all of these achievements would not be possible without your contribution and our teamwork,” he said.

According to Mohammad Medan, the event would mark his final customer appreciation night ever since he stepped in as BPHB Group CEO.

He thanked all customers, from the shipping lines, shipping agents, freight forwarders, logistic service providers as well as the shippers and importers, who have been working hand in hand with BPHB and Bintulu Port Group, throughout the six years of his tenure.

The new Group CEO of BPHB, Ruslan Abdul Ghani will report for duty on March 1.

“I believe there is a bright future ahead for Bintulu Port Group under Ruslan’s helm, so let us continue this momentum and synergy between us to achieve greater performance in years to come,” Mohammad Medan said.