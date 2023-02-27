Budget 2023 same old story for Sarawak, laments Tellian rep

MUKAH (Feb 27): The Budget 2023 allocation formula and concept for Sarawak are of little difference from that of the previous government’s, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

Commenting on the RM5.6 billion allocation for Sarawak which is less than two per cent of the total allocation of RM388.1 billion, Royston believed that Sarawak ought to have been given a bigger allocation due to the state’s size and population.

“Indah khabar dari rupa (too good to be true) and it is not being ungrateful, but it is unbalanced,” he told Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister paper yesterday.

“It seems that the federal government’s Malaysia Madani budget allocation formula and concept are of no difference than those of 1Malaysia, Keluarga Malaysia or other concepts brought by the previous Prime Ministers,” he said.

The allocation for rural development, he said, will not promote much change and seems to maintain its status quo as a lot have to be done, especially in the provision of basic infrastructure such as treated water supply, electricity supply, clinics and health services as well as repairs and upgrading of dilapidated schools.

This means that Putrajaya would expect that the state government take the responsibility, especially on health and education matters which were supposed to be under the federal government, he added.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday announced an allocation of RM12.1 billion for Sabah and Sarawak, with Sabah getting RM6.5 billion and Sarawak, RM5.6 billion.