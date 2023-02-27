Car lands in ditch following single-vehicle accident along Jalan Kanowit/Durin

SIBU (Feb 27): A car landed in a ditch following a single-vehicle accident along Jalan Kanowit/Durin near here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 4.21am and firefighters from Kanowit fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the car had landed in a ditch on the right side of the road heading towards Kanowit town after the driver was believed to have lost control of his car.

“However, the firefighters found nobody inside the car,” he said.

The firefighters ended the operation at 5.11am after ensuring that the situation was safe and under control.