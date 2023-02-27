Consider increase of allocation for mission schools, state govt asked

SIBU (Feb 27): The Sarawak government should consider increasing the allocation given to mission schools in the state in view of the need to improve their infrastructure, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the amount RM15 million allocated to mission schools last year was RM15 million, which was the same amount given in 2021.

“We are hoping that the state government may consider increasing it… mission schools also need a budget to upgrade their infrastructure.

“I think this has been discussed before. Let us see how it goes,” he told reporters after presenting financial assistance for the year 2022 from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) here yesterday.

The event saw a total of 23 mission schools under Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu received funds totalling RM2,716,530.

Snowdan, who is also advisor to the Mission Authority, Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu, advised the recipients to use the allocation to implement projects they had previously applied for.

Asked on his view of the RM50 million allocation under the Budget 2023 to maintain and repair non-Muslim houses of worship nationwide, Snowdan described this as a good way to assist the community.

Also present at the cheque presentation ceremony was Unifor director Datu Jack Aman and Bishop of Sibu, Right Reverend Joseph Hii.