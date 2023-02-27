Devts on negotiations over ‘MySejahtera’ app purchase to be raised in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Developments on the negotiations between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and MySJ Sdn Bhd over the purchase of the ‘MySejahtera’ application will be among the matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

According to the order paper posted on the Parliament’s official website, the question is posed by Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) to the Minister of Health in the Oral Question and Answer session, and the former also wants to know MOH’s plan to optimise the use of the application.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) has asked the Home Minister regarding proactive and progressive solutions to overcoming the serious congestion at the Malaysian Immigration Department over passport-related matters.

Sh Mohmed wants to know if the ministry has plans to reinstate the walk-in passport application process at the immigration office instead of only being able to apply online, as well as to abolish the daily quota system for passport applications.

Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) has posed a question to the Minister of Human Resources to state the government’s initiative to help gig economy workers, in addition to the challenges faced in providing or mandating insurance coverage for the sector.

The debate on the Supply Bill 2023 is also expected to take place following the question and answer session.

On Friday (Feb 24), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2023 with an allocation of RM388.1 billion, where RM289.1 billion is for operating expenditure, while RM99 billion is for development including RM2 billion in contingency funds. – Bernama