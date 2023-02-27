Dropping the ‘F’ bomb, Michelle Yeoh honours Asian women in emotional SAG Awards speech

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh once again brought the house down with her powerful acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 after her big win today.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the 60-year-old actress honoured Asian women after grabbing the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Grab your tissues and prepare to be moved by the ICONIC Michelle Yeoh! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZPHoOkHb7u — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

“I think if I speak, my heart will explode,” she said to the cheering audience.

“To get this from you, who understand what it is to get here, every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs, but, most important, we never give up.”

Yeoh then thanked SAG Awards organiser for the love and support.

“I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I’m up against titans.”

She then paused to turn away from the microphone to manage her emotions.

“F***,” she said to the roaring cheer from the audience.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Yeoh then took the opportunity to dedicate the award to Asian women.

“This is not just for me; this is for every little girl that looks like me.

“Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this.

“We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you’ve shown us that it is possible, and I’m grateful.”

This awards season has been a bountiful one for Yeoh, who has picked multiple nominations and won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the recent Golden Globes Awards.

She has also been nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards next month. — Malay Mail