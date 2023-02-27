Egg subsidy will continue until June at a cost of RM1.28 bln

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 27): Provision of subsidies for chicken eggs will continue until June 2023 involving a total cost of RM1.28 billion, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

KPKM in a statement today said the Cabinet reached an agreement to continue subsidising chicken eggs at its meeting on February 17.

“This step is being taken to ensure that the supply of chicken eggs in the country remains stable, while the study on the mechanism and policy of targeted subsidies can be finalised soon,” said the ministry.

KPKM said the need to bring in chicken eggs from abroad will also be reviewed once supply in the country stabilises.

“The initiative to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources is a temporary measure to ensure that supply in the country remains stable and uninterrupted,” it said.

KPKM said it constantly monitors the need for the supply of chicken eggs in the market and continues to work with various approaches to ensure that supply in the country is stable as before. — Bernama